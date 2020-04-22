Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Update

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 10,975,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 50.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,481,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after buying an additional 160,240 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.23. 1,157,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. Target has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

