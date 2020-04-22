Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 4,321,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 56,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,008. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

