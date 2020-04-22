Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

