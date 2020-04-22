Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 7,421,200 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. 2,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $135.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.