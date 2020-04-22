Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.