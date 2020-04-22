SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:SVCBY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.65. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $448.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. On average, analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (SVCBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.