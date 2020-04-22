Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $20.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target cut by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 57.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Schlumberger by 108.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

