SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) vs. SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Financial Survey

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) and SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUPERDRY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR 12.79% 14.57% 10.85%

0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and SYSMEX CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUPERDRY PLC/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 SYSMEX CORP/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUPERDRY PLC/ADR $1.14 billion 0.15 -$128.47 million $0.47 4.36 SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.66 billion 5.15 $371.02 million $0.90 36.44

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SUPERDRY PLC/ADR. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SYSMEX CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SYSMEX CORP/ADR beats SUPERDRY PLC/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUPERDRY PLC/ADR

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories. The Wholesale segment is involved in the ownership of brands; wholesale distribution of own brand products, such as clothing, footwear, and accessories; and trade sales. The company operates through 246 owned, 394 franchised, and 16 licensed stores; and 30 international Websites across covering 11 languages. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry Plc in January 2018. Superdry Plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About SYSMEX CORP/ADR

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

