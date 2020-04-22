SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Store Capital Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Store Capital in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STOR. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Allen Freed acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Insiders bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $83,489,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

