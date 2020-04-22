SunTrust Banks Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $15.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target cut by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.
Shares of CHNG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
