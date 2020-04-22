SunTrust Banks Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $15.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target cut by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.