SunTrust Banks Comments on Installed Building Products Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. Benchmark raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

IBP stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.