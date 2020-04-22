SunTrust Banks Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of ADC opened at $62.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

