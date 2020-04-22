SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBC Bearings in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $120.23 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,023,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.