SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Interface in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Interface’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

TILE stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $513.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Interface has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Interface by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Interface by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.