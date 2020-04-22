SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $38,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,966. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 41,453 shares worth $650,743. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

