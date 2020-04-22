Sunland Group (ASX:SDG) Shares Down 5%

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.15 ($0.82) and last traded at A$1.15 ($0.82), approximately 143,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.21 ($0.86).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.29 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 8.93.

Sunland Group Company Profile (ASX:SDG)

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. It operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

