Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 2,563,100 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 545,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 3,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

