Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 250.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,915,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,785 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of General Electric by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 6,699,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,903 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of GE opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

