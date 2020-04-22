Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 697 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,342.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,397.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,820.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

