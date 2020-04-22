Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 303 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $490.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

