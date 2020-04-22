Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,193 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.