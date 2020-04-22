Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.