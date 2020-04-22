Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 743 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.26. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.