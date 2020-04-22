Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.09 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

