Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,999 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $73,773.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,822.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

