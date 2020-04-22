Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $22.63 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.59. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

