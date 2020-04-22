Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 460 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.36.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $249.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

