Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,572 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Shares of ALL opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.