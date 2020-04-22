Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,749 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $288.77 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.36.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.