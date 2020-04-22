Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 163 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,602,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 32.5% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

NYSE EL opened at $161.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.