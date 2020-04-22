Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Update

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $18,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 5,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

