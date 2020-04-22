Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,363.75.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,969.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,880.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,160.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.