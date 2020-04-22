Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

STOR has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

STOR stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,279.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Allen Freed bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Insiders bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 62,739 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 73.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 72.1% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 30.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after buying an additional 2,525,000 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

