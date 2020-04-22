Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Shares Up 48.8%

Stockland Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKAF)’s share price was up 48.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stockland from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

