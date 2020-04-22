Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Royal Bank of Canada Put Options (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,089% compared to the average daily volume of 498 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Cfra cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.