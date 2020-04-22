Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Mosaic Put Options (NYSE:MOS)

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,713 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,383% compared to the average volume of 655 put options.

MOS stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

