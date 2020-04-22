Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fidelity National Financial Call Options (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 722 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,213% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

FNF stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $158,261,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,664,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 620,394 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8,452.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 531,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

