Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,381 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 727% compared to the average daily volume of 167 put options.

NYSE FE opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

