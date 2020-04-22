STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

STM stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. 250,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.24.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

