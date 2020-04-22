Stingray Digitl Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$81.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.69 million.

