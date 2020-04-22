Stifel Nicolaus Increases Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $1.60

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 49.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWN. UBS Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $21,266,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after buying an additional 8,487,634 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after buying an additional 7,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,747,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.