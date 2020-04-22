Stifel Nicolaus Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $3.50

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

RRC stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

