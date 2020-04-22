Stephen Charles Diggle Buys 10,000 Shares of Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,840.31).

Stephen Charles Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Stephen Charles Diggle bought 8,397 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £4,366.44 ($5,743.80).

On Tuesday, April 14th, Stephen Charles Diggle bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,708.76).

On Thursday, April 9th, Stephen Charles Diggle bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,300 ($6,971.85).

On Tuesday, February 25th, Stephen Charles Diggle bought 38,963 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £30,780.77 ($40,490.36).

OBD traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53 ($0.70). The stock had a trading volume of 220,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67. Oxford Biodynamics PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.29.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

