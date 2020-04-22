Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Stelco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STZHF)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Stelco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Stelco alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.