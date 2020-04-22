Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.