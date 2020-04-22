State Street Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,733. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in State Street by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

