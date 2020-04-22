Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. 3,894,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,095,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

