Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 19,516,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 2,374,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,095,208. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

