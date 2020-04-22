SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,116,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

