Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.90

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.16. Sprott shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 234,277 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sprott from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.95 million and a P/E ratio of 65.20.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

